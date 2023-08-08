News
With his upcoming history-themed Old 97 Tavern restaurant, Phillip Decker wants to offer a unique dining experience for Danville.
A Ringgold man recently scratched his way to a $250,000 win in the Virginia Lottery.
A Saturday morning food giveaway at the Danville Police Department snarled traffic for miles and forced organizers to end operations early.
A Pittsylvania County man died in a motorcycle crash last week in Campbell County, the Virginia State Police reports.
Renovated space at Danville's George Washington High School ready to launch ninth grade academy, new era of learning
The ninth grade academy itself launches a new era and is a first for Danville Public Schools.