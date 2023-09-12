The Danville Area Humane Society will host a free spay and neuter clinic in October.

The mobile clinic by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals will be at the Danville shelter Oct. 19-20.

“Through the generosity of The E. Stuart James Grant Charitable Trust, we will pay for the surgeries for residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County,” Paulette Dean, the director of the Danville Area Humane Society, said in a news release.

Other services like vaccinations, bloodwork and microchipping will be available, but the animal owners must pay for those.

The shelter plans to sterilize about 120 area dogs and cats over the two-day period.

“We remain very grateful to the trustees of The E. Stuart James Grant Charitable Trust for providing funding for this event, as well as our rebate program and grants to veterinary clinics,” Dean said. “Since 1993, we have been able to help 41,000 animals receive this lifesaving surgery.”

Requirements for the spay and neuter services include:

Dogs must be at least 5 months old and no older than 5 years;

Cats must be at least 3 months old and no older than 5 years;

Dogs must weigh from 6 to 60 pounds and cats must weigh at least 3 pounds;

Surgery cannot be performed through the mobile clinic on brachiocephalic breeds (referred to commonly as “squished faces”), Rottweilers, Dobermans and great Danes because of very specific medical risks; and

The animals cannot behave aggressively toward people or other animals.

Scheduling for appointments are underway. There will be morning and afternoon check-ins for both days.

For scheduling information, call 434-799-0843.