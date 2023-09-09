Santa is traditionally the star of Christmas, but this year he’ll be a superhero also, at least for one evening in Danville.

The Danville Riverview Rotary this week unveiled the theme of this year’s holiday parade: A Superhero’s Christmas.

The yuletide affair will start at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Danville. Floats and entries will begin on Main Street and Broad Street and then travel down Main Street before turning onto Craghead street.

“This theme aims to transport attendees to a world where superheroes come together to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year,” Danville Riverview Rotary said in a news release. “It’s a heartwarming celebration that embodies the true spirit of togetherness, and it’s an event that has the power to bring families, friends and neighbors closer than ever before during this special time of year.”

Businesses, community organizations and residents are invited to participate in the parade. All entries should reflect the theme.

The parade will proceed rain or shine. Also, organizers report that throwing candy and other things from the floats or moving vehicles is prohibited.

To learn more, visit www.danvilleva.gov/2116/Riverview-Rotary-Christmas-Parade.