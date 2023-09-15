The sound of multiple hammers clinking filled the air on a recent Saturday morning at The Salvation Army in Danville when volunteers converged to transform part of a parking lot into a play space for children.

By about 9 a.m., the first corner of a new playground started to emerge as residents from various community organizations pitched in to help. As one person would pull out instructions, others would haul a colorful contraption into place, awaiting directions for the proper attachment.

Even a few hours of heavy downpours couldn’t slow the process. And right on schedule, the playground was complete, for the most part.

It’s all courtesy of a partnership between the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth and Kaboom.

The foundation, based in Richmond, was the major funding arm for the project. Kaboom is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to make sure children have a safe place to play.

On the morning of Sept. 9, Lt. Antonio Hodges, the leader of Danville’s Salvation Army, could hardly contain his excitement with constant wide smiles as he bounced around the site.

Looking at the area numbers, children are developing obesity and chronic illnesses like diabetes much younger, Hodges said of what spurred the idea to develop the outdoor space.

A solution is to get them away from the technology devices that lure little eyes nearly every moment of the day.

So Kaboom came in alongside the foundation and said “We’d like to give you a playground to keep kids moving,” Hodges explained as volunteers both young and old darted around the site.

The Salvation Army partners with local groups for after-school programs, so children often flow through the facility that’s directly across the street from the new playground.

“We always had everything indoors,” Hodges said. “Now, all of the kids in this area have somewhere to go to in a safe space.”

The foundation provided a majority of the funding and Kaboom picked up the rest. The Salvation Army had to do some site work to get the area prepared.

It all happened over a three-day blitz where Mother Nature showed a variety of weather obstacles. The first two days were extremely hot, especially for this time of year.

Hodges termed those days as “brutal.”

By the morning of the final day — the main build — thick humility saturated the air about an hour before the skies unleashed a torrential downpour.

The volunteers took a brief shelter during the roughest part of the storm, but emerged undazed — even as rain continued to fall — with ponchos to keep the work flowing on schedule.

“We’ve been really thankful for everything,” Hodges said of the Danville businesses and nonprofits pitching in. “It’s just overwhelming.”

Cathy Gore, the president and CEO of the United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County, partnered with The Salvation Army to help recruit volunteers and secure some last-minute donations.

“The bottom line is, laughter of children on that playground is the message,” Gore said, decked out in gloves while she was helping with flowers donated by Raywood Landscape Center.

Others from the Danville Life Saving Crew, rotary clubs, Piedmont Access to Health Services, Caesars Virginia and various churches ventured to the site at some point to five a helping hand.Also on-site was Derrick Dixon, a representative of the nonprofit Kaboom. The group is working to eliminate play space inequity.

That happens by matching a funding partner with volunteers who do the heavy lifting for the project.

“We get a number of community members to come out to physically build the playground,” Dixon said, while overseeing the progress.

There is a contractor there to make sure everything is rolling along like it should and to ensure safety.

The Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth provided about 90% of the roughly $8,500 for the equipment, Dixon explained.

In this case, they found out about Danville via groups applying to Kaboom, according to Jenny Martin, with the foundation.

The foundation was founded in 2001 with money from the master settlement agreement from the tobacco companies.

“Our mission is to empower young people to make healthy choices,” Martin explained. They do that through prevention of tobacco use, substance abuse and obesity.

About the playground

Since the space also will be used by children in the Henry Street area of The Salvation Army, those neighborhood kids took part in a brainstorming session for the playground.

“The great thing about this, before this all started, Kaboom met with the community kids here,” Hodges explained. “We had about 20 kids that kind of designed their perfect playground.”The custom-made structures have right red slides for older kids along with some for the little ones. Yellow supports hold various swings and a round rope contraption designed for children who want some climbing adventure.

“We have some great sensory items to help with those who may be autistic,” Hodges also said. “It’s going to be great.”

Hodges didn’t know exactly how many children lived in the neighborhood, but with the group’s feeding program they come in contact with about 75 to 100 youngsters each week.

“What we envision … right after lunch, when they come in and eat, they can enjoy the playground,” he explained.

For parents, there are large wooden benches for them to “sit down and take a breather” while watching their children bounce around the area.

“We are just excited to really invest in children and families in Danville,” Martin said. “Play is an essential part of healthy childhood development.”

The celebration

Right on schedule, by about 2:30 p.m., the ribbon was cut to mark the completion amid smiles and laughter of the rain-soaked group.

In just a matter of a few wet and soggy hours the playground grew to life, benches were in place, flowers were planted and mulch was laid as a soft foundation.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones and Madison Whittle, a member of City Council, stopped by to celebrate the space and help cut the ribbon with an oversized pair of scissors.

Whittle said it was nice being part of The Salvation Army project this time of a year, since it’s normally around the holidays when he helps out.

“The object is to have a place where kids can have fun and enjoy themselves,” Jones said while heaping praise on all of the volunteers, who were still in the background putting the finishing touches on things.

“To see the partners and the board of directors, I just want to slowly pause,” the mayor said before issuing a warm thanks from the city of Danville.

Photos: New playground spouts to life for Danville's Salvation Army