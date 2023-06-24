Pittsylvania Lodge No. 24 Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons presented Brother Robert Thompson a Certificate of Appreciation for his “Gift of Life” in blood donations.

Thompson has exceeded 7 gallons of total lifetime blood donations.

Gene Evans, the blood coordinator for the 38th Masonic District Carter Lodge No. 323, confirmed the donations and requested Grand Lodge recognition. Thompson was formally recognized during a regular lodge meeting on Monday.

Presenting recognition for Thompson was the District Deputy Grand Master Kent Brown, Anderson Lodge No. 258, and Right Worshipful Harry Lea Reynolds II, Pittsylvania Lodge No. 24.

Thompson was unaware the recognition was forthcoming.

Thompson’s Certificate of Appreciation was extended to him from the Grand Lodge of Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons of the Commonwealth of Virginia as of May 15. It commemorates his “Gift of Life” within the Masonic Community Blood Program.

“Bobby is a leader among Masons with his blood donations,” Evans said. “Donating blood is a critical, lifesaving gift and it is not always recognized in our community. There is no substitute for whole blood. Please thank him when you see him.”

Thompson has a record exceeding 7 total gallons of lifetime blood donations. This includes approximately 30 years of donations, and potentially excludes donations that were not properly recorded prior to computerized record keeping.

Thompson is so diligent in providing blood, he last gave a few days ago. It is believed that he has exceeded 8 total lifetime gallons of blood donations as of this writing. He is also a long serving member of the Chatham Town Council and an active, engaged neighbor.

The Sovah Blood Donor Center is always seeking donors. The 38th Masonic District has a long history of donor support to the center.

To learn more about the Sovah Blood Donor Center, call 844-467-6824.