The Blue Ridge Mountains Council of Boy Scouts of America held its annual fundraising event May 4 at Virginia International Raceway.

The annual Fins, Furs & Feathers event title for 2023 was changed to Scratch the Need for Speed with a racing theme.

Attendees enjoyed track rides with professional race car drivers with the Skip Barber Racing School, hatchet throwing and Boys Scout camping displays followed by a reception and dinner.

Connie Nyholm, owner of VIR, served as host and honorary chairman of the event. The event raised $30,000 to help continue with programs, Cub and Boy Scout activities, round-ups and camps.

During the banquet, Brenda Bowman, of Dry Fork, was honored for her community service to the area and throughout the state. She was presented a plaque from Hershel Stone, president of the Blue Ridge Mountains Council.

Bowman is a former member and chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, a member of the Averett University Board of Trustees, secretary of the Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame and a member of the Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, where she formerly served as chairman of the Danville-Pittsylvania County Tourism Committee.

She has spearheaded events and fundraisers for many organizations throughout the area to include Boys and Girls Club of the Danville Area, York County Boys & Girls Club, the Blue Ridge Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts, the Camden (North Carolina) Heritage Festival, the Pittsylvania County Love-Sign partnership with local businesses, and beautification clean-up efforts throughout the county.

Bowman has been involved in political activities for more than 25 years. As a consultant, she has managed campaigns and conducted political candidate workshops and is working on a book on how to run for political office.

“I stress to candidates the importance of community service and provide them with suggestions of the various committees and commissions that they can volunteer to serve through their local government,” Bowman said.

In addition, she has worked with young people on the Youth Commission, which offers them the opportunity to become involved in the government process.

“I love being a part of the community and take pride in working with and giving back to the citizens and our region,” she said.