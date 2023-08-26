The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region recently announced that it has received reaccreditation with the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.

The accreditation from the Community Foundations National Standards Board shows the local organization "meets the highest standards for philanthropic excellence," according to a news release.

“This is a significant accomplishment," Scott Barnes, president of the foundation's board, said in a statement. "When people donate to the foundation, they do it knowing that we have met rigorous standards for donor services, investment management, grant making and administration."

The foundation has meet the national standards for accreditation since 2006. The process involved a review of 26 standards in six key areas.

The accreditation remains in place for three years.

"This reaccreditation is an excellent affirmation of the work we do on behalf of our donors, grantees and community," Kathy Milam, executive director, said in a statement. "Because of donors’ generous contributions, The Foundation has become, and will continue to be, an effective partner for impacting the causes donors care about. These National Standards ensure that we have policies in place for financial stability and longevity.”

To learn more about the foundation, visit www.cfdrr.org or call 434-793-0884.