New members named to board

The board of directors of The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region recently welcomed three new members.

The members are Daniel Angell, Sylvia Brooks and Sheila Williamson-Branch.

Scott J. Barnes, who has served on the board for the past five years, will serve as president.

“Our donors have created a legacy of caring, opportunity and growth in the Dan River Region for over 27 years,” Barnes said. “The grants created and supported by these donors most certainly change lives. The foundation is a tremendous asset to our community, and I am honored to be able to work with our experienced and dedicated board of directors during the next year.”

The foundation recently recognized the service of outgoing board members Richard Camp, Janet Holley and Brian Wilson.

“On behalf of the board, I wish to thank these board members for their commitment and devotion to the foundation,” Kathy Milam, executive director, said. We welcome the enthusiasm, talent, and expertise of our new members for the continued development of our mission, vision and values.”

The 2023-24 board members are Barnes, president; Cathy Pulliam, vice president; Angeles Atkinson, past president; Steve Bass, secretary; Vince Kania Jr., treasurer; Ginny Foster, at large; Angell, Brooks, Kerri Burchett, Richard Dixon, R. Lee Farmer, Howard Graves, Tiffany Hairston, Jennifer Hiltwine, Lisa Johnson-Knight, Danielle Montague, Kunal Patel, Teresa Petty, William Riddle, Jr., Sandy Saunders, Nina Beth Thornton, Felicia Veal-Edmunds and Williamson-Branch.

The Community Foundation is a public charity established in September 1996.

The foundation’s office can be reached at 541 Loyal St. in Danville, 434-793-0884 or online www.cfdrr.org.