The Danville Area Humane Society will host a free microchip event Saturday.

The John B. and Elizabeth Hall Animal Rescue Fund will allow the service limited to two animals per household of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents.

Appointments are available — although walk-ins are welcome — by calling 434-799-0843.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the shelter located at 996 South Boston Road.

“Microchipping dogs and cats is an almost guaranteed way of reuniting pets with their owners and we are thrilled to be able to offer the service at no charge to the public,” Paulette Dean, executive director of Danville Area Humane Society, said in a news release.

In addition to microchipping, Santa Claus will make an appearance six months early for a Tropical Santa pet photo event. A 4x6 photo is $5.

In addition to pets posing with the man from the North Pole, children are welcome also. The kids who have their photo taken with Santa will received a small toy.

“This has been an incredibly intense spring and summer for the animal shelter and we hope this will be a fun event that will also provide a wide variety of services for the public,” Dean said.

Danville animal control officers will be at the shelter to answer questions about animal protection laws, the release stated.

Other events include giveaways for children and pets and the announcement of humane society awards.