Four Danville Sheriff's Office deputies and one emergency medical technician recently were recognized for their efforts to save an inmate's life late last year. All received letters of commendation, a commander's coin and a pin for their uniform from Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul, left. With Mondul, from left, are EMT Motley, Cpl. D. Myers, deputy D. Leach and Sgt. R. Skrocki. Not pictured is Sgt. C. Dix.