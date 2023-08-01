Recently, Danville Sheriff's Office deputy A. Carter, right, was commended for taking the initiative to lead efforts to begin a civil disturbance unit within the Danville Sheriff's Office. After national incidents of civil unrest across the country a few years ago, Carter researched policies, equipment, tactics and sought interested personnel to participate. The unit, now in full operation, can work independently or in cooperation with other agencies if needed. Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul presents Carter with a letter of commendation, a commander's coin and a pin for his uniform.