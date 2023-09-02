The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Aug. 25 at the Ballou Park Nature Center with 5 1/2 tables of the Howell movement played.

Winners were first in section A, Gerry Belton and Ellen Davis; second in section A and first in section B, Susan Critz and Karen Lackey; third in section A, Emma Sue and David Hooper; fourth in section A, second in section B and first in section C, David Nickels and Randy Mattox; third in section B, Pattie Motley and Nancie Motley; and second in section C, Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett.

The club met Aug. 23, at the center with 5 1/2 tables of the Howell movement played.

Winners were tied for first in section A, Nancy Clark and Phil Somers along with Skip and Carolyn Wilson; third place in section A and first in both sections B and C, Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett; fourth in section A, Gerry Belton and Ellen Davis; abd second in section B, Nancie Motley and Pattie Motley.