The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met May 26 at Ballou Park Nature Center with 4 ½ tables of the Howell movement played.

Winners were, first in section A, Nancy Clark and Al Divine; second in section A, Emma Sue and David Hooper; third in section A and first in section B, Susan Critz and David Nickels; fourth in section A and second in section B, Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett.

The club met May 24 the center with four tables of the Howell movement played.

Winners were first in section A, Al Divine and Nancy Clark; tied for second and third in section A and also tied for first and second in section B, Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett and Jim and Kathy Haughton.