The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club played on July 21 at the Ballou Park Nature Center with seven tables of the Mitchell movement.

Winners in the north/south teams were first in section A, Skip and Carolyn Wilson; second in section A, Jo Martin and Nancy Clark; third in section A, Gerry Belton and Ellen Davis; first in section B, Pattie Motley and Nancie Motley; second in section B, Susan Critz and Karen Lackey; first in section C Brenda Matz and Pat Wainsley.

Winners in the east/west teams were first in sections A, B and C, Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett; second in sections A, B and C, David Nickels and Randy Mattox; third in section A, Emma Sue and David Hooper.

The club played July 19 at center with four 1/2 tables of the Howell movement.

Winners were first in section A, Dave Stephenson and Phil Somers; second in section A, Nancy Clark and Karen Lackey; third in section A, Emma Sue and David Hooper; fourth in section A and first in section B, Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett; second in section B, June Oakley and Linda Walker.