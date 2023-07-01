The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met at the Ballou Recreation Center June 23 with six tables of the Howell movement played.

Winners were first in section A, B and C, Darryl Holland and Jeff Kohler; second in sections A and B, Nancy Clark and Al Divine; third in section A, Skip and Carolyn Wilson; fourth in section A, third in section B and second in section, C Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett; fifth in section A, Gerry Belton and Ellen Davis; and fourth in section B, Gay Wolford and Deborah Prillaman.

The club met June 21 at the center with 4 ½ tables of the Howell movement played.

Winners were first in section A, Emma Sue and David Hooper; second in section A, Barry Koplen and Gerry Belton; third in section A and first in Sections B and C, Darryl Holland and Jeff Kohler; fourth in section A, Skip Wilson and Ginny Sands and second in section B, Jo Ann Herndon and Nancy Clark.