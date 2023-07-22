The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met July 14 at the Ballou Park Nature Center with seven-and-a-half tables of the Mitchell movement played.

Winners in north/south teams were first in section A, B and C, James and Kathy Haughton; second in section A, Barry Koplen and Ellen Davis; third in section A and second in Section B, Pattie Motley and Wright Garrett.

Winners in east/west teams were first in Section A and Section B, Nancy Clark and Al Divine; second in Section A, Section B and first in Section C, David Nickels and Randy Mattox; third in Section A, Section B and second in Section C, Lamar Barr and Betty Wilson.

The club met July 12 at the center with three-and-a-half tables of the Howell movement played.

Winners were first in section A, Emma Sue and David Hooper; second in Section A, Skip and Carolyn Wilson; and third in Section A, Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett.