Bridge results

The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Friday at the Ballou Park Nature Center with five tables of the Howell movement played.

Winners were first in section A and first in section B, Susan Critz and David Nickels; second in sections A and B and first in section C, Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett; tied for third and fourth in sections A and B, Gerry Belton and Ellen Davis along with Suzanne Fisher and Betty Wilson; second in section C, Suzanne Fisher and Betty Wilson.

The club met Aug. 16 at the center with 5 1/2 tables of the Howell movement played.

Winners were first in section A, Dave Stephenson and Phil Somers; second in section A, Pattie Motley and Ellen Davis; third in section A, Carolyn Wilson and Suzanne Fisher; fourth in section A, Jo Martin and Nancy Clark; first in section B, James and Kathleen Haughton and second in section B, Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett.