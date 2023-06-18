The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club played on June 9 at Ballou Park Nature Center with five tables of the Howell movement.

Winners were first in section A and section B, Gerry Belton and Nancie Motley; second in section A and section B and first in section C, June Oakley and Mary Dewberry; third in section A, Emma Sue and David Hooper; fourth in section A and third in section B, Lamar Barr and Betty Wilson; fourth in section B, Pattie Motley and Wright Garrett.

The club played on June 7 at the center with three and a half tables of the Howell movement.

Winners were first in section A, Dave Stephenson and Phil Somers; second in section A, Emma Sue and Dave Hooper; and third in section A first in section B and first in section C, Jim and Kathy Haughton.