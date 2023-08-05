The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met July 28 at the Ballou Park Nature Center with five tables of the Howell movement played.

Winners were first in section A, Emma Sue and David Hooper; second in section A and first in sections B and C, Darryl Holland and Jeff Kohler; third in section A and second in sections B and C, Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett; tied for fourth and fifth in section A, Skip and Carolyn Wilson and Gerry Belton and Ellen Davis; and third in section B, June Oakley and Mary Dewberry.

The club met July 26 at the center with four ½ tables of the Howell movement played.

Winners were first in section A, Skip and Carolyn Wilson; second in section A and first in section B, Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett; third in section A, Gerry Belton and Ellen Davis; and fourth in section A and second in section B, Pattie Motley and Nancie Motley.