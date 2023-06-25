The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met June 16 at Ballou Park Nature Center with four tables of the Howell movement played.

Winners were first in sections A, B, and C, Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett; second in section A, Skip and Carolyn Wilson; third in section A, Gerry Belton and Ellen Davis; second in section B, Gay Wolford and Deborah Prillaman.

The club met on June 14 at the center with 4½ tables of the Howell movement played.

Winners were first in section A, Pattie Motley and Elizabeth Whitehead; second in section A, Emma Sue and David Hooper; third in section A and first in section B, Nancie Motley and Al Divine; fourth in section A, Gerry Belton and Barry Koplen.