Bridge results

Winners were first in section A, Emma Sue and David Hooper; second in section A and first in sections B and C, Kathleen and James Haughton; third in section A, Skip and Carolyn Wilson; fourth in section A and second in section B, Pattie Motley and Wright Garrett; tied for fifth and sixth in section A, Susan Critz and Jane Carter along with Lamar Barr and Betty Wilson; third in section B and second in section C, Lamar Barr and Betty Wilson; and fourth in section B, Brenda Metz and Pat Wainsley.