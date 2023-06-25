At the June 15 meeting at Averett University’s student center conference room, the Danville Kiwanis Club heard from Chris Albrecht, senior vice president and general manager of the Danville Casino and Caesars Virginia. He brings 18 years of casino operations experience to the recently opened temporary Danville Casino in Schoolfield. Albrecht reviewed his “diverse blend” approach to hiring employees to work in various positions at the Danville-based casino. Albrecht also mentioned money generated at the casino has supported the newly renovated Danville Police Department and purchase of a life-saving vehicle. Finally, he described the permanent casino structure that will include 500 hotel rooms, gaming rooms, restaurants and a Sportsbook. Welcoming Albrecht is Carolyn Smith, who serves as the Kiwanis Club Program committee chairperson.