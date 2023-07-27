Speaker touts tourism On July 20, Danville Kiwanis Club speaker Lisa Meriwether, right, from Danville’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, defined a tourist as someone who is 50 miles away from home. In her role as tourism manager, Meriwether stresses the importance of attracting visitors to Danville to promote local economic development. Kiwanis members were provided with a visitor cuide called Visit SoSi, and a map with attractions in the Danville and Chatham locales. During a Q&A session, Meriwether pointed to a recently published tourism master plan that addresses the importance of research and data that assists in promoting the theme of “It All Starts with a Visit.” Welcoming Meriwether is Carolyn Smith, who serves as the Kiwanis Club program committee chairperson.