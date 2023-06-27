Danville native Kate Clatterbuck finished as the fourth runner-up in last week's Miss Volunteer America national pageant.

Clatterbuck, the reigning Miss Virginia Volunteer, most recently paid a visit to Danville for the unveiling of a new tourism brand: Visit SoSi.

Clatterbuck won her Virginia title in August, advancing her to take part in the national beauty pageant. The final round was hosted Saturday in Jackson, Tennessee.

Organizers of the national pageant said it's more than just a beauty competition.

"It goes beyond physical appearance to honor young women who demonstrate a genuine commitment to making a positive impact in their communities through volunteer work," according to the group's website. "This esteemed event shines a spotlight on exceptional individuals who embody the values of service, compassion and leadership."

The Virginia title win netted Clatterbuck a $10,000 scholarship last year. As a graduate of Roanoke College, she plans to pursue a graduate degree in education policy and research with the goal of becoming an education policy analyst, the group reported last year.

An active volunteer in Danville, Clatterbuck focuses on education promotion and giving back to the community.

"We are incredibly proud of Kate's exceptional performance at Miss Volunteer America," Miss Virginia Volunteer Executive Director Vickie Runk wrote in a news release. "Her elegance, intelligence and unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on society has truly set her apart."

Miss Virginia Volunteer is a statewide scholarship organization that celebrates volunteerism, education and individual growth, a news release reported.

The Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 pageant is set for Aug. 3-5 in Lynchburg.