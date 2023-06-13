Danville Parks and Recreation will host its annual Children’s Festival at the Carrington Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Saturday.

Admission and activities at the festival are free.

There will be concessionaires and vendors on-site with items for purchase.

A multitude of free activities are incorporated into Children’s Festival, including a Danville Parks and Recreation area featuring programming that is offered throughout the summer and fall, caricatures, yoga classes, painting classes, sensory tent, toddler play area, Backyard Bass, plant giveaway and more.

Chain Reaction Action Sports will also make its Children’s Festival debut, providing three 30-minute shows that will showcase their engaging, high-energy BMX performances.

“Children’s Festival is the best way for families to begin their summer of fun,” Taylor Roberts, Danville Parks and Recreation’s special Events coordinator said. “This free event is a great opportunity for the kids to get outside and enjoy themselves while engaging in fun and educational activities.”

Children’s Festival is sponsored by URW Community Federal Credit Union, Optima Health Family Care, First Piedmont, J&J Truck Sales, J&J Equipment Rentals & Sales and Danville Dental Associates.

For more information about festival, call 434-857-3384 or email taylor.roberts@danvilleva.gov.