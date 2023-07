The Danville Police Department honored and recognized four retirees for a combined 118 years of service Thursday during a ceremony at 1 Community Way. David Austin, Dean Hairston, Linda Jarett and Jerry Pace were each recognized and presented shadow boxes by Chief Scott Booth and staff. Austin also received a retirement certificate and years of service award following 30 years of service. Hairston also received his retirement certificate after 37 years of service and building unit award for his contributions toward the Danville Police Department’s new headquarters. Jarett received her shadow box after 23 years of service as a crossing guard. Pace served for 28 years and also received his retirement certificate. Remarks were given for each recipient during the ceremony.