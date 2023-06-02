The Danville Police Department earned re-accreditation Thursday, June 1, from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.

This is the seventh consecutive, four-year accreditation from the commission that Danville Police Department has received. The group first accredited Danville in May 1999. The next assessment will take place in 2027.

In May, an on-site assessment was conducted by three assessors, which consisted of reviewing 191 standards that Danville Police Department must meet in order to be accredited.

Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth, deputy chief Chris Wiles, assistant chief of services David Whitley, captain of professional standards Steve Richardson, officer Luke Trowbridge and accreditation manager Christine Fekete accepted the re-accreditation certificate in Wytheville on behalf of the entire department Thursday.

Danville Police Department officials said they were proud to maintain international and state accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. and VLEPSC.

“Today we received our seventh accreditation from Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. I’m very proud of the work our men and women do each and every day in our community," Booth said. "Being a state accredited agency shows this department is committed to meeting the rigorous standards to be in compliance."