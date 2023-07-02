The fifth annual Danville Police Department Youth Police Academy wrapped up Thursday with a graduation ceremony for 24 cadets at 1 Community Way.

In the first youth academy to be held in the Danville Police Department’s new building, students learned not only about criminal justice, but also life skills.

From day one, officers introduced themselves, told what their rank is and what they are responsible for. In addition, officers took time from their busy schedules during the youth academy to participate in activities with the students.

During week one, students also learned about making good choices and what K9 officers Rooster and Dexter, and their handlers officers J.D. Frost and S.T. Hairston do during specific searches.

Then students were given a tour of the Danville City Jail during week two in addition to learning about court proceedings at the Danville General District Court.

They also witnessed the department’s promotion ceremony June 20.

Week three activities included learning about money management, crime scene, impaired driving and the effects of drug use.

Throughout the camp, students heard from various speakers about their experiences. They also received defensive training and performed ROTC drills.