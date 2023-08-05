Officers Amber M. Brown, Jonathan B. Coleman, Deandre J. Edmonds, Kamden N. Lewis, Thomas L. Maginnis and Kayla M. Robinson graduated Tuesday from the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy, located in nearby Martinsville.
Danville police officers graduate from academy
