Officers Amber M. Brown, Jonathan B. Coleman, Deandre J. Edmonds, Kamden N. Lewis, Thomas L. Maginnis and Kayla M. Robinson graduated Tuesday from the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy, located in nearby Martinsville. Maginnis won the class president award, Brown won the female overall fitness award and Lewis won the male overall fitness award. Officers will now return to Danville and begin their law enforcement careers after completing the GrassRoots and Engagement Training (G.R.E.A.T.) Program in conjunction with Averett University and the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness.