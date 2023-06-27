Alison Weymouth, director of business development at the Hughes Center, was the guest speaker for the June 15 meeting of the Danville Riverview Rotary Club.

The Hughes Center in Danville is a residential treatment center for ages of 10 to 22 diagnosed with autism and intellectual disability. Rotarians were educated about the types of behavioral disorders and trauma that these residents face and the enter’s work to ensure they have a safe environment.

The length of stay for these residents can be up to one year, and all residents must attend school.

Weymouth also spoke about the private day school at the Hughes Center that works in conjunction with the public school system to educate children with cognitive or behavioral issues in a regular school setting.

The Hughes Educational Center is licensed to serve students with the individualized education program including:

Autism spectrum disorder.

Emotional intellectual, and/or significant learning disabilities.

Other health impairments.

Speech and language impairments.

Rotarians also learned about the new facility the Hughes Center is constructing. The $37 million building will include 96 beds for patients compared to the 64 beds they currently have.

The new, more secure facility will allow staff to be in closer proximity to the residents and will enable more services to be provided.