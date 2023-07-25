The Danville Sheriff's Office recognized the deputies who were promoted at a ceremony recently including, from left, A. Nash, who was promoted to corporal; Cpl. N. Busby, who was promoted to sergeant; T. Crews, who was promoted to corporal; D. Myers, who was promoted to corporal; and corporal T. Wilborn, who was promoted to sergeant. All will be assigned leadership positions in the Danville City Jail.