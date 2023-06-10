Danville native Charity White will serve as a youth leader for Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s 39th annual Youth Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Project.

White is a student at Carlisle School in Axton.

“YADAPP has improved my knowledge of substance abuse and the importance of bringing awareness to the people around me,” said White.

This year’s program begins with a kick-off conference which will be held July 17-21 at Longwood University in Farmville. Participation requires the registration of a team of four high school student participants and one adult sponsor.

During the conference, students attend topical workshops facilitated by peer leaders, hear from well-known motivational speakers, learn peer leadership and prevention best practices and develop a Strategies To Act Now Plan to address substance use among their peers. Teams compete for $250 mini grants to use as seed money for their STAN Plan and the $500 Wheeler Award to sustain their continued prevention efforts.

Adult sponsors participate in their own track throughout the opening conference. They receive resources and training on topics that will help them support their team. Adult sponsors are eligible for continuing education units and professional development hours. Law enforcement officers are eligible for partial in-service credits through the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

In addition to working on their prevention plans, students can expand their experience as peer leaders by applying for YADAPP youth staff positions and progressing through four levels of leadership with increasing responsibilities. These levels start with the youth leader role, acting as a guide for conference participants and build to the top level of serving as conference interns.

“It is exciting to see students involved in YADAPP grow and develop over the years to have increased knowledge of substance use prevention, increased confidence and increased commitment to staying substance free,” said Virginia ABC Director of Education and Prevention Katie Crumble.

High school students who participate in the YADAPP kick-off conference can network with young leaders like White, who has participated in a previous conference.

For more information, contact the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority at 804-977-7740 or visit www.yadapp.com.