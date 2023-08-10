With a Danville Parks and Recreation "Detective Week" theme, mostly fifth graders at Camp Grove Recreation Center learned the importance of collecting and preserving soil, glass and blood as crime scene evidence.

They learned the three methods of recording a crime scene — notes, photography and sketches — and the significance of chain of custody.

Participants also learned methods of plaster casting of a shoe impression, major categories of fingerprints and use of fingerprint powder to capture a latent fingerprint for comparison purposes.

Danville Police Department crime scene specialist Cpl. Steven Canaday explained the purpose of the crime scene vehicle and equipment used to process small and large crime scenes. John Wilt provided instruction for the July 26 forensic science experience.