Danville’s Clara Lee Ripley collects more medals Danville’s Clara Lee Ripley walked away with with four first-place medals at the Virginia Commonwealth Games hosted Sunday at Liberty University. The wins were identical to the events she entered — and won — last year in the ladies 80-84 age category. Her scores were: Long jump 7 feet ½ inch; triple jump, 13 feet 11 inches; 50-meter run, 11.76 seconds; and 100 meter run, 23.55 seconds. Ripley is a Danville Register & Bee Sports Hall of Famer and a former coach and teacher at George Washington High School.