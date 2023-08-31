The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent a semi-truck load of food from Salt Lake City, Utah, to God’s Storehouse food pantry in Danville recently.

Eighteen pallets of food for a total of 27,000 pounds, were delivered to the pantry Aug. 15. The contents included such items as shelf-stable milk, macaroni, flour, vegetables, spaghetti noodles and sauce, and laundry detergent, among other items.

Church-owned farms and production facilities grow and produce millions of pounds of food each year through the help of thousands of volunteers and donations of the members. The food is distributed to those in need through 124 “bishops storehouses” located around the world.

The main storehouse is located in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the recent delivery originated, with a smaller storehouse located in Greensboro, North Carolina, which usually serves the Southern Virginia area.

In its 2022 annual report, the church reported it donated more than 57 million pounds of food and other goods in North America through humanitarian organizations, including local food pantries like God’s Storehouse.

This food is needed as food donations are down at God’s Storehouse while the number of families being served has greatly increased.

The food pantry averages 151 families per day compared to 99 families in July of 2022.

“We are so fortunate to have received this donation. It’s a blessing that we can continue to assist families in need,” Karen Harris, executive director, of God’s Storehouse, said. “During the summer months, we see a decrease in food donations since schools are out, faith communities have a reduced schedule and many are on vacation. This food donation will greatly help us meet the needs of the hungry over the next several months.”

The church operates 12 farms, three gardens, three ranches, and four orchards, as well as processing facilities, to care for those in need throughout the world.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regularly supports groups who follow the Savior’s example of helping the less fortunate,” said Ed Ott, bishop of the local congregation. “We in the Danville area are happy to join forces with other churches to serve local families who are struggling.”

Matthew Evans, representing Church leadership, was on hand to welcome the truck.

“A significant part of our Lord’s earthly ministry was spent taking care of those in need,” he said. “We are blessed to partner with God’s Storehouse in caring for God’s children here in the Danville area. The work they do is truly divine and an inspiration. We hope that good people throughout our community will continue to come together to reach out and lift each other. This is the Lord’s work.”

God’s Storehouse is a non-profit food pantry, founded in 1987 by a group of faith community leaders and local pastors. God’s Storehouse continues to be supported by over 100 faith communities and numerous individuals, organizations, and businesses. Our mission is to work throughout the Danville and Pittsylvania County communities to collect food, distribute food resources to those in need, promote nutrition, and connect customers to local resources with the help of the local faith-based community, businesses, schools and volunteers.

Learn more online at www.godsstorehouse.org.