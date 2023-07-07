Davenport Energy Inc. and First Piedmont Corp. announced this week that Edward “Ted” F. Hodges Jr. joined the companies as chief legal officer effective Wednesday.

Hodges, who has been a lawyer for more than 25 years, most recently served as a partner and president of Clement & Wheatley, P.C.

A graduate of Hampden-Sydney College, Hodges earned a law degree from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Birmingham, Ala.

He joined Clement & Wheatley as an associate in 1997 and became a principal in 2002. He has served as president of the Danville law firm since 2015.

Hodges is admitted to practice law before the Supreme Court of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia and U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia.

In addition to his law career, Hodges served in the US. Marine Corps Reserve from 1986 to 1992, and earned the Navy Achievement Medal in 1991.

He is vice chairman and a board member of Mid-Atlantic Broadband Communities Corp., vice chairman and board member of Danville Community College Educational Foundation, and trustee of the Alexander Berkley and Ruth S. Carrington Charitable Trust.

A member and past president of the Danville Bar Association, Hodges has been recognized for his legal work in real estate and land use.

Hodges is not new to Davenport Energy and First Piedmont as both companies are current clients. Hodges will work closely with management providing legal guidance and corporate direction.

“Davenport Energy and First Piedmont are pleased to welcome an attorney with Ted’s considerable legal experience and knowledge,” said Davenport Energy President Hal Thornton Jr. “He will be a valuable asset to both companies as we continue to grow our businesses.”

Founded in 1941, Davenport Energy is a regional supplier of petroleum products through offices in Chatham, Gretna, Danville, South Boston, Martinsville, Rocky Mount, Roanoke and Covington.

First Piedmont, also headquartered in Chatham, is a regional waste management company.