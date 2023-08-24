Former professional football player Ferrell Edmunds, of Ringgold, spoke at a recent Danville Rotary Club meeting.

He share some of his most memorable moments playing for both the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks, but he spoke most about family, discipline and Community.

He talked about the importance of family and being there with one another in the moment and getting rid of distractions when its time to be together; self-discipline and how it translates to life from a job to a family at home; and what people can do to make a difference in their community.

He also spoke about his faith and how "everything is a blessing from God" and how blessed he has been to be able to play for the NFL as well has his three sons.

Ferrell also spoke about his sons and the 3EBoyz Foundation, leaving a legacy, giving back and making a difference in your community.

"How will those remember you," he said.

His noys are giving back in different ways, some include scholarships and a local after school learning center. They also are working with local school systems to setup a location.

