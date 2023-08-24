The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Piedmont Aerie 4420, made a generous monetary donation of $1,250 on Monday to God’s Storehouse. This donation will help to cover fuel costs and other operating expenses. At the donation presentation are, from left, Anthony Elixson, Trina Elixson, Alice Campbell, Judy Cramer, God’s Storehouse Executive Director Karen Harris, Pat Gibson, Laverne Wilmoth, Vicki Spain and Laura Jones