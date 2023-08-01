On a hot Wednesday morning, children floated along the Dan River — accompanied by two expert kayakers — as part of a weeklong camp to acquaint the youngsters to the world of nature.

Reaching the ending point at Camilla Williams Park along Memorial Drive, each navigated toward a narrow path along the riverbank. One-by-one they got out of the water and toted their tubes up a small hill, all under the canvas of myriad trees that offered a shady respite from the scorching late-July sun.

Maggie Brown, an outdoor recreation coordinator with Danville Parks and Recreation, asked if the children — ages 12 to 14 — enjoyed the morning on the river.

The answer: All nods, smiles and giggles.

After years of focusing on the Dan River as an asset, the city is seeing a steady increase of people of all ages venturing out to discover the recreational opportunities.

“Over the past years we have seen a significant increase in river activity,” Jason Bookheimer, director of the community recreation division, told the Register & Bee. “We have also seen a huge increase in people accessing the river for passive recreation such as fishing and hanging out on certain sections.”

It’s to the point now that on any given Saturday morning, one can observe about 10 to 15 people fishing along the Dan River and other people putting boats into the water. That doesn’t include everyone who’s out and about on the Danville Riverwalk Trail, a paved pathway that offers waterway views at nearly every turn.

Bookheimer led the kids on Wednesday’s outing. It was more than just a leisurely way to spend a morning. He used it to teach the youth about currents and the different sections of the river.

Basically, lessons flowed along accompanying the fun.

“For the kids, it’s a cool opportunity to kind of use the tubes to see the different kind of ways the river operates,” he told the Register & Bee a few moments after emerging from the river that’s about 6-feet deep in that area.

Education is a key component with any outing, but that’s especially true when it comes to the camps geared toward the youngest of residents.

“That’s a big pillar of ours, in our department, with the conservation, environmental education,” he said. “We’re not really doing our job and reaching our mission if we don’t educate.”

It’s also a stepping stone of sorts. He hopes they go back to their parents or grandparents and suggest these kinds of activities for the family.

“We hope to instill stuff kids can come back and do on their own,” he said.

Although last week’s camps were designed for the younger generation, water activities draw a diverse age group.

“We have lot of senior citizens that join us out on river trips,” Brown, who’s been with the department for two years, said Wednesday while waiting for the younger group to float to their destination.

Some participants have been in their 70s. Many simply want to check it off their so-called “bucket list.”

“A lot of our senior citizens are doing it because they’ve never done it before and it’s a new experience,” Brown explained.

And while any newcomer brings energy, it’s those who want to try something new who are able to get everyone else in the group excited.

“A lot of our participants are those folks who are in retirement and want to enjoy and explore the things maybe they didn’t have the extra time to do when they are working,” Bookheimer said.

Popularity

“Kayaking for sure, that is one of our most popular programs,” Brown said when asked to name one activity that leaps above the rest.

However, she quickly noted all offerings have grown in popularity.

“That’s honestly because we’re a river city,” she explained with a broad smile. “I mean who doesn’t love the river, ya know?”

A Thursday paddle offered every other week tends to draw a fair amount of folks out. They meet at the Abreau-Grogan Boat House and navigate a quiet area of the river that’s more like a lake because of a nearby dam.

It also makes for the best way for a novice to start out since it’s a controlled environment and there’s no worry about currents.

Bookheimer called it a flat-water section with a “smooth upstream paddle that is excellent for beginners.” But they also take canoe and stand-up paddle board trips on that section.

The boat house is open on Friday evenings and Saturday morning for rentals, but the department can arrange to make a weekday pick-up.

“I think it’s pretty awesome,” Brown said of the offerings at the boat house that include renting canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards.

The moonlight one-hour paddles also creates a high level of interest this time of year. Those start at about 8:30 p.m.

“We get to be out there and see all of the different wildlife coming out,” she said, naming off creatures like otters, bats and herons.

For those who want a little more excitement, there’s the Main Street to Angler’s Park option that features class II rapids.

It’s still considered beginner friendly since there are five classifications of rapids, but offers a “bit of a thrill” for people who want to step it up a little.

“That is one of the most cool and most beautiful parts of Danville going downstream,” Brown said.

The rapids are created from a diverter dam for water used by the Danville Goodyear plant, Bookheimer explained.

He suggests that although even water enthusiasts with little experience could navigate it, it’s best to go with someone with more advanced skills.

Safety

No matter what the event, safety is paramount for the parks and recreation department. At the top of the list is a personal floatation device, something commonly known as a life jacket.

“We take safety very seriously,” Brown said. “We also take educating the public about water safety very seriously.”

When the river is too high — especially a day after a storm — they’ll abandon river outings.

Bookheimer recommends everyone avoid the river in those situations.

“Unless you are an advanced paddler, the river changes tremendously and creates hazards that are typically not an issue,” he explained of higher-than-normal levels.

And it doesn’t have to just rain in Danville for an issue to rise.

“One key is to think about how much rain upstream toward Martinsville and the headwaters of the Dan we have experienced; it may not rain in Danville and be a gorgeous day but, river levels can still rise in a short period due to what we see upstream,” he said. “In most cases as water rises, it is best to wait for the river to settle.”

It’s a regular routine for staff members to examine the levels every so often.

Beyond that, it’s always a best practice to check in on a routine bases with someone onshore.

That’s what happened Wednesday. Bookheimer kept Brown up-to-date via text messages on the group’s location and status.

The reason two adults were in kayaks while the children relaxed on tubes was another aspect for safety. If there’s a problem, the trained staff member can more easily navigate around in the kayaks.

“For some of the kids, this is the their first experience getting out on the river in this capacity,” Brown explained.

That’s why before any trip, they brief participants on safety. As an example for paddlers, they detail what to do if it overturns and someone is thrown into the water.

The future

A riverfront park in downtown Danville under construction is adding a new layer to the future of water recreation in the city.

Although other parks — like the one along Memorial Drive — are adjacent to the river, this one is going to be the “main attraction,” as Bookheimer calls it.

“I think it’s brought a lot more for the future,” he said. “This one is going to be very out and front; right when you’re coming downtown.”

The park is being built between the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and the iconic White Mill building, itself undergoing a transformation to become commercial and housing space.

Groups are already getting the conversation started on conservation efforts for the new space, including how to access the river and keep it clean.

“I think it’s really helping draw more attention to the river,” Bookheimer explained.

“There’s a reason the mills were here,” he continued. “It’s an asset.”

Brown, a transplant to Danville, also believes the park will help expand river-based programs.

She went to college for outdoor recreation and is now in her “dream job” in Danville.

“I thought this was a really unique city,” she said when quizzed on her first impressions of the River City. “It has lots of green space and lots of opportunities for outdoor recreation and lots of opportunities for education.”

It also boils down to a quality-of-life offering to lure more people to make Danville home. That’s already a factor in living downtown where residents don’t even need a vehicle.

Overall, the new park is expected to drive even more energy into the recreation aspect of the water.

“I think we’ll see a whole lot more people using the river,” Bookheimer said.