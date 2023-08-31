The Generation NEXT program — a collaboration designed to help Virginians plan to keep landownership in the family — is coming to Chatham in October.

The Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Cooperative Extension encourage launched the program encouraging landowners to pass the land to the next generation.

The workshops provide a way for family members to ask questions and get information.

Families pay a single fee to participate. Registration opens eight weeks prior to each workshop online at forestupdate.frec.vt.edu/onlineregistration.html.

The Chatham event is planned Oct. 20-21 at the Olde Old Dominion Agricultural Complex. The cost of $90 includes materials, dinner, lunch and refreshments.

"Many landowners are overwhelmed by the legacy planning process and assume that it primarily involves complicated estate planning with attorneys and accountants," Karl Didier, a forestland conservation program manager with the Virginia Department of Forestry, said. "The Generation NEXT program helps to ease estate planning and demonstrates how it's just one part of the legacy planning process."

One of the most important steps in legacy planning includes conversations between the landowner and the people who will steward their land after they're gone, said Generation NEXT program coordinator Karen Snape.

"When unforeseen events occur before clearly established plans for your estate and land can be put in place, things can quickly become complicated for surviving family members," she said.

.