A Gretna disaster relief ministry has a new division aimed at helping pet owners when disaster strikes.

Campers Care FUR Canines — founded by the daughters of Campers Care Ministry founders Devin and Julie Taylor — launched to help the four-legged companions.

As an initial fundraising effort, Campers Care will hold a two-day fish fry from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday vin the rear parking lot of First Baptist Church in Gretna.

The organization also will be collecting pet supplies during this two day-event.

Donations can be made at www.CampersCare.org. Campers Care FUR Canines has set a goal of preparing a minimum of 250 blessing bags in preparation of the 2023 hurricane season, according to a news release.

A $25 sponsorship covers the cost of items placed in the blessing bag and the distribution cost of each blessing bag.

Tax-deductible donations can be made by visiting our website or by mailing a gift to Campers Care, P.O. Box 1145. Gretna, Virginia, 24557.

