On Saturday, four members of the ACJA-LAE's Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter collected and disposed of seven bags of litter on a 4.5 mile stretch of Goodyear Boulevard. Helping were, from left, Chapter Vice President Andrew Van Der Hyde, member Jasmine Lipscomb, Sergeant-at-Arms Shirley Redd and Chapter Advisor John Wilt. The chapter's next activity is an Aug. 19 "50-50 Fundraiser" at the South Boston Speedway. For ACJA-LAE membership information, email Wilt at jbwilt@aumail.averett.edu