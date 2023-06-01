At the recent Danville Riverview Rotary meeting, Rachel McKinney, left, the assistant director of God’s Storehouse, provided an update about the Malcolm Huckabee Backpacks Program. This program was initiated by Danville Rotarian Malcolm Huckabee to help children facing hunger in the local schools. God’s Storehouse delivers bags of food every Thursday to Headstart and Woodberry Hills Elementary School, where they are put into the backpacks of 318 students who need them. This way, the students have food to eat over the weekend. The backpack program is one of the many food programs that God’s Storehouse runs with the help of volunteers. Rotarian Peter Howard and his wife JoAnn were recently recognized as volunteers of the year by God’s Storehouse. With McKinney are Howard and Shelly Ashworth, God’s Storehouse development director.