Jackie Delgado and Jamari Whitaker recently graduated from the prestigious Navy JROTC Leadership Academy held at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach on June 10-17.

They were members of the George Washington High School NJROTC Unit and were awarded the Silver Aiguillette shoulder cord that signifies their accomplishments.

Cadets who attend the academy are selected through competitive means and positions are very limited. The cadets who attend are the best each unit has to offer from all over the states of Virginia, Maryland and the Washington, D.C., area.

The leadership academy is designed to teach intermediate and advanced leadership skills to upper-level cadets that have proven themselves in basic leadership positions in their units.

Cadets compete with each other in four graded areas: academics, physical training, personnel inspection and barracks/locker inspection. The experience is rounded out with daily activities designed to allow each cadet an opportunity to put his/her new leadership knowledge into action.

Leadership academy graduates are expected to put their improved leadership skills to good use by improving their home units.