Graduates and scholarship recipients were honored at the June 4 morning worship service at Hillcrest Baptist Church. This mission is to inspire and encourage our youth in their educational endeavors. Recipients are, front row, from left, Anna Burton, Lauren White, Madison Hodges, Haley Gates, Tiffany McCune, Kaelyn Roach, Madison Rogers and MacKenzie Harris; second row, Heidi Ellis, Katie Tuck, Noah Morningstar, Brandon Scearce, Jacob Gregory, Bretley Quintero, Cole Pritchett and Austin Scearce.