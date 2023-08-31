The board of trustees of the J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust recently announced that $1.21 was awarded in scholarships to 400 students for the 2023-24 academic school year.

The trust offers scholarship opportunities to students who reside in Caswell, Halifax, Henry, Pittsylvania and Rockingham counties (including all towns or cities located within these five counties).

Individual scholarship amounts have ranged from $500 to $7,500.

Award recipients were selected based on academic and non-academic achievements and financial need. Scholarships are generally renewable, provided the student continues to meet all scholarship criteria.

The number of award recipients listed directly correlates to the number of applications received from each county. Interested students and parents are encouraged to visit the Trust’s website at www.jtmm.org.

Located in Danville the J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust was announced in October 2007 and formed through the generosity of James T. Emerson.

Local award recipients include Abigail Elizabeth Giles, Abigail Paige Childress, Addison Brooke Ford, Addison Rae Stanfield, Addyson Dean Hunsicker, Adrien McKenna Glass, Aidan White, Alana Kay Blair, Alyssa Faith Veasey, Alyssa Grace Scearce, Alyssa Grace Terry, Ana Christine Emond, Andrew Charles Towler, Andrew Dean Potojecki, Angel Charde Pritchett, Anna Faith Burton, Anna Marie Holt, Antony Josue Useche, Arianna Cambrae Bailess, Ashley Elizabeth Grace Johnson, Ashlyn Brooke Abts, Aubree Michelle Murray, Aubrey A Lyle, Austin Brian Elliott, Austin David Scearce, Bailey Marie Oakes, Bailey Wade McDowell, Blake Garrett Hughes, Braeden Barber, Brandon Aaron Scearce, Brandon Jones Bennett, Brandon Neal Talbott II, Bretley Joel Quintero, Brittany Leigh Terry, Caitlyn Nicole Jarrett, Caleb Drew McCormick, Caleb Lee Dunevant, Caleb Scott McClimans, Cameron Justus Gauldin, Cara Elizabeth Brooks, Carly Elizabeth Stowe, Caroline Elizabeth Vicks, Carter Elizabeth Cassell, Catalina Celeste Hickey, Charles Alfred Nickens, IV, Charles Emory Hearp, Christian Todd Lancaster, Christopher Logan Brown, Christopher Michael Van Norden II, Christopher Noah Barber, Cody Allen Scarce, Cody Benjamin Payne, Cody Thomas Snow, Colby Thad Lipford, Collin Benjamin Stevens, Collin Scott Johnson, Cooper Jameson Bebeau, Cora Faye Wilson, Coy Lane Hamlett, Crystal Ann Harbour, Dallas Edward Younger, Dallas Mykal Wheeler, Daniel Aubrey Hicks, Daniel Hugh Cartwright, Daniel Scott Riddle, David Aaron Conner, Delaney Elizabeth Lester, Dylan Blake Aron, Dylan Thomas Martin, Elena Linda Booth, Elijah Davis Tate, Ella Howard Satterfield, Emily Dawn Dodson, Emily Elizabeth Brown, Emily Grace Yeatts, Emily Paige Austin, Emily Paige Butts, Emma Grace Foley, Emma Reese Dowdy, Erin Lillian Blevins, Ethan Henry Casteel, Ethan Paul Lewis, Ethan Randall Parker, Evan Ray Bartley, Evan Tyler Barnes, Gaby Lynn Elliott, Garrison Allen Hollie, George Bryant Jackson, Grant Williams Gibson, Graydon Dover Smith, Grayson Elizabeth Snead, Grayson Howard Haskins, Greyson Taylor Bettendorf, Hadyn Paige Wentz, Haley Marie Murugasan, Haley Nicole Gates, Haley Nicole Goins, Hannah Grace Goins, Hannah Grace Walton, Haylee Faith Hines, Hope Rebecca Winfield, Hunter Cole Pritchett, Hunter Richard Slaughter, India Renee Womack, Isaac Charles Von Eime, Isabele Marshall Turner, Isabella Marie Black, Isaiah Ray Pritchett, Jack Frazier Hammock, Jackson Emmett Byrnes, Jackson Farlow, Jacob Lee Moore, Jacobus Halley Dixon, Jadyn Ashley Nuckles, Jamison Mitchell Mantooth, Jaydon Fredrick Unger, Joel Scott Fletcher, Jonathan Andrew Westrick, Jordan Alexis Greene, Jordan Grace Vogltanz, Joshua Paul Whittaker, Joshua Robert Von Eime, Juan Christian Gonzalez, Kacie Pierce Whitley, Kalei Brooke Hundley, Kalynn Grace Van Der Hyde, Karington Saunders Brooks, Katherine Ann Hagood, Katherine Elizabeth McClimans, Katie Grey Moore, Kaylee Gayle Scarce, Kaylee Nicole Davis, Kayleigh Ann Terry, Kayleigh Noel Griffith-Teemer, Kayley Jean Craig, Kennedy Taylor Thacker, Kensley Rebecca Yeatts, Kiley Hope Sheets, Kinkade Livingston Huggins, Lacey Alexandra Newton, Landon Samuel Jones, Lauren Ashleigh White, Lauren Faith Shelton, Leara Diane Slattery, Lena Marie Zaher, Leo Joseph Shaffer, Lillian Kate Turner, Lucas Wayne Burnette, Luke Bradley Mills, Luke Harrison Barber, Luke Mason Cassada, Madison Barrie Hollie, Madison Dawn Cook, Madison Elizabeth Aherron, Madison Lea Nuckles, Madisyn Lee Grogan, Makenzie Marie Hollie, Malia Cierra Bailey, Mandi Rae Gregory, Mary Gale Spain, Matherly Elizabeth Eskey, Matthew Cole Shelton, Matthew Landon Frazier, Matthew Logan Cottrill, Matthew Phillip Johnson, Matthew Thomas Rivero, Mecca Searrah Myzaan, Megan Batts Fletcher, Meghan Grace Harden, Michael Layne Frazier, Miranda Grace Cochran, Morgan Brooke McDowell, Natalia Teraea Morrison, Nathan William McClimans, Nicolette Dawn Ford, Nikolas James Hearp, Noah Allan Dickens, Noah James White, Noah Parker Burton, Noah Thomas Barker, Nylan Taylor Yancey, Owen Paul Wood, Parker Michele Holt, Paul Ryland Henderson, Rachel Grayce Royster, Rachel N Martin, Rebekah Hope Stowe, Ridge Grayson Mills, Riley Shaye Canavan, Robert Ethan Riley, Rylee Kay Fletcher, Sage Cassidy Crider, Samantha Leigh Owen, Samantha Renee Woods, Sara Elizabeth Williams, Shaniya Mone' Marable, Sherri A McCraw, Sierra Mekenzie Silvey, Skylar Kennedy Craft, Sophia Claire Van Valkenburg, Sophia Nikol Hearp, Sophie Victoria Parrish, Sydney Brooke McBride, Sydney Carol Liles, Sydney Lynn Adkins, Sydney Mahoney, Taylor Anne Jones, Taylor Grace Murphy, Taylor Nicole Moss, Taylor Nicole Wilson, Timmie Ray Bradley, Tracey D McCall, Turner Curtis, Tyrel Lamont Smith, Unique Savage, Zachary Cephas Alderson, Zachary Taylor Longerbeam and Zachary Vaughn Parker.