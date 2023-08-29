At the Aug. 17 Danville Kiwanis Club meeting, state Sen. Frank Ruff, left, and Delegate Danny Marshall, right, reviewed a variety of topics including mental health, medical marijuana, redistricting, early voting and the effects on teachers, law enforcement officers and others when passage of a state budget is delayed. Ruff informed Kiwanians that with the retirement of several senior lawmakers, he now ranks second in seniority. Welcoming Ruff and Marshall is Carolyn Smith, who serves as the Kiwanis Club program committee chair.