Local runners compete in Minnesota race On July 22, two local runners participated in the fourth annual Xenia Avenue Marathon & Half-Marathon in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Barry Snead, left, finished first in the 70-79 age group in the half-marathon event with a finishing time of 2:41:48. John Wilt finished second in the 70-79 age group in the marathon event with a finishing time of 7:29:17. At the starting line, Wilt performed the National Anthem.