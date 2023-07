Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

DANVILLE: The Municipal Building, all other city of Danville government offices and the public library will be closed Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday. The James F. Ingram Justice Center will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Danville Transit will not operate on Tuesday. Public works crews, however, will collect household trash and yard waste on Tuesday as regularly scheduled. Offices, the library, and the courthouse will reopen on Wednesday. Danville Transit services will resume that day as well.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: All Pittsylvania County offices and departments will be closed Monday and Tuesday in commemoration of Independence Day. All branches of the Pittsylvania County Library will be closed. All Pittsylvania County courts will be closed.

TODAY, JULY 3

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTERS: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.

COATES DAY CAMP-LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION WEEK: Camp held at Coates Recreation Center from 7:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for first through sixth graders. Cost is $100 per person with $6 for a field trip that includes a movie, popcorn and drink. Breakfast and lunch are provided through Danville Public Schools. Participants will need to bring an afternoon snack. Participants are welcome to bring their own lunch. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

JULY 4 CELEBRATION: Free celebration kick off at 6 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion; Danville Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.; fireworks at dusk (weather permitting). Vendors and concessionaires will be on site with items for purchase. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY NAACP: Pittsylvania County NAACP will meet at 6 p.m. at the PCCA building, 348 N. Main St., Chatham.

MONDAY, JULY 10

ADVENTURE CAMP III: Camp is held July 10-14 and consists of hiking, kayaking, zip lining, high ropes adventures and climbing wall challenges. This camp will also consist of one out-of-town trip to Smith Mountain Lake State Park, arts and crafts, environmental education and outdoor games. A supply list will be sent out, all campers are responsible for all gear on the supply list. This camp is for ages 12-14 held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at cost of $175 per person. Call 434-799-5150 to register.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

MUSIC AT THE MARKET-SHELTON AND WILLIAMS BAND: Free Music at the Market concert series held at the Danville Community Market's outdoor stage, 629 Craghead St., from 7 to 9 p.m. In event of rain, concert will be moved inside the Community Market. Bring a chair or blanket.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

CAMPFIRE FRIDAY: Join for a summer campfire under the stars from 8 to 9 p.m. There will be s’mores, campfire games and ghost stories. Bring blanket and chair and enjoy a true camper experience for ages 5 and up; parents are required to stay with their children. Call 434-799-5150. No fee.

MONDAY, JULY 17

COATES DAY CAMP-ART APPRECIATION WEEK: Art Appreciation Week will be held at Coates Recreation Center from July 17-21 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for ages first through sixth graders at cost of $125 per child, plus $5 fee for field trip. Camp will be exploring different art mediums, talking to a local artist and visiting the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina. Breakfast and lunch are provided through Danville Public Schools. Participants will need to bring an afternoon snack and their own lunch if desired. Participants registration is required, call (434) 799-5150.

MONDAY, JULY 24

HANGING ROCK OVERNIGHT CAMP: Travel to Hanging Rock State Park in North Carolina to spend four nights under the stars. Overnight camp is for ages 12 to 14 at cost of $300 held July 24 to July 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This camp is perfect for beginners and experts seeking new thrills. A supply list will be sent out, all campers are responsible for all gear on the supply list. Call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: A free hot dog lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., Danville.

MONDAY, JULY 31

COATES DAY CAMP: Splish, Splash Week is from July 31 to Aug. 4 at Coates Recreation Center. Spend summer building friendships, exploring the outdoors and participating in healthy activities in a quality camp program. Breakfast and lunch are provided through Danville Public Schools. Participants will need to bring an afternoon snack. This program is for rising first through sixth grade students. Participants are welcome to bring their own snacks and lunch. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150. In the last week of camp the group will go swimming at North East Park, learning about water safety and enjoying the Fun Wagon. Cost is $125 per person and $10 per person for field trip.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

MUSIC AT THE MARKET-OLD 97 BAND: Free concert held at Danville Community Market's Outdoor Stage at 7 p.m. Bring a chair, blanket and picnic basket. In the event of rain, concert will be moved inside the Community Market. Call 434-857-3384 for more information.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

CROCHET FOR KIDS: Crochet for Kids at Coates Recreation Center for ages six to 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per person. Get wrapped up in crochet and learn something new, while making something useful. The group will start off by making dishcloths. They will learn basics during the first class and then continue working on skills the next two classes. All yarn and crochet needles will be provided in the first class. Registration is required. Call 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

CROCHET FOR KIDS: Crochet for Kids at Coates Recreation Center for ages 6 to 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per person. Get wrapped up in crochet and learn something new, while making something useful. The group will start off by making dishcloths. They will learn basics during the first class and then continue working on skills the next two classes. All yarn and crochet needles will be provided in the first class. Registration is required. Call 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

THURSDAY PADDLE: Thursday Paddle meets at the boathouse and will travel on the Dan River in hopes to catch glimpses of river otters, blue herons, and turtles. Registration is required. Must be at least 8 years old; all children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. From 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $17 per person. For more information, call 434-799-5150 or email brownmc@danvilleeva.gov.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

CROCHET FOR KIDS: Crochet for Kids at Coates Recreation Center for ages six to 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $10 per person. Get wrapped up in crochet and learn something new, while making something useful. The group will start off by making dishcloths. They will learn basics during the first class and then continue working on skills the next two classes. All yarn and crochet needles will be provided in the first class. Registration is required. Call 434-799-5150.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

STRIKING UP THE BAND: The How’s, What’s & Why’s of a University Band Program will be presented at 7 p.m., Averett University Student Center Multipurpose Room; free admission. Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music, started a brand new band program. Through photos, videos and stories, she will show how it was done and how the program looks moving forward.