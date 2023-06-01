Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

STEM WORKSHOP: Danville/Pittsylvania County National Society of Black Engineers Jr., stem workshop for all ages will held at 10 a.m. at Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association, 5551 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold.

LAUREL GROVE VOLUNTEER FIRE & RESCUE FUNDRAISER: Fundraiser will begin with a cruise-in from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sutherlin Barn, 10064 Melon Road, with dinner 5 to 7 p.m. and live music by Matt Boswell and the HBB Band. A $20 donation request. For information call 434-250-6809.

SIGN DEDICATION: A new “love” sign will debut at 10 a.m. Saturday at the The Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham. It’s all part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s program known as “LOVEwork” designed to promote tourism destinations throughout the state.

MONDAY, JUNE 5

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.

MASTER GARDENERS: The Danville Master Gardeners will meet a presentation on ”The Many Faces of Moss” 7 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church’s fellowship hall, directly off the parking lot at the back of the church at 450 St. Main St.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY NAACP TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County NAACP meeting will be held at Silver Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 1317 Stony Mill Road, 6 p.m. Pastor, Bruce Featherstone.

CLIFTON TAULBERT: "An Evening with Clifton Taulbert: The Entrepreneurial Mindset" at 5:30 p.m. at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. Registration through the chamber of commerce's website is required and registration will close on May 30. This is a free community event with dinner provided.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

TORCH RUN: The Danville Police Department will be participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia beginning at 10 a.m. The run will begin at the Danville Police Department (1 Community Way), proceed down West Main Street and end at the Danville Courthouse (401 Patton St.) The Law Enforcement Torch Run raises money and awareness for participants in the Special Olympics across the commonwealth of Virginia. To join the Danville Police Department, or to donate, visit impact.specialolympicsva.org/team/505879.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

LET'S TALK HISTORY: Let’s Talk History: White Rock Hill Conversations. Sessions will discuss White Rock Hill community will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 418 Locust Lane. Sponsored by the White Rock Neighborhood Empowerment Association, the sessions are led by local historian Katrice Luck-Brimmer. One other session on June 22. No fee. Call 434-228-3180.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

RUN FOR JUSTICE: The 22nd annual "Run for Justice" Kid's 2K, 5K walk or run and 10K run community events will commence at Angler's Park and Danville Riverwalk Trail starting at 9 a.m.; late registration at Angler's Park starts at 7:30 a.m.; Kid's Run begins at 9:10 a.m. The annual "Run for Justice" features awards, refreshments and door prizes. Walkers/runners can pick up a registration forms at The Brick Running & Tri Store, 410 Main St. Registration also is available at the Danville Running & Fitness Club Website or at active.com. For more information, call race director and chapter advisor John Wilt at 434-770-8822.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

LET'S TALK HISTORY: Let’s Talk History: White Rock Hill Conversations. Sessions to discuss White Rock Hill community will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 418 Locust Lane. Sponsored by the White Rock Neighborhood Empowerment Association, the sessions are led by local historian Katrice Luck-Brimmer. No fee. Call 434-228-3180.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

ART EXHIBIT AND RECEPTION: Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St., will host an opening reception for the Robert Marsh Retrospective exhibit. Free and open to the public. Go to EventBrite.com to reserve a spot.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

STRIKING UP THE BAND: The How’s, What’s & Why’s of a University Band Program will be presented at 7 p.m., Averett University Student Center Multipurpose Room; free admission. Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music, started a brand new band program. Through photos, videos and stories, she will show how it was done and how the program looks moving forward.